BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A well-known advocate for the American Cancer Society will be put in her final resting place tomorrow, with friends and family all around.

Patsy Romero’s celebration of life is set for Nov. 3, at St. Francis Church at 10 a.m. Romero was an advocate for cancer survivors all across town and even further. A two-time breast cancer survivor herself, she gave up so much time for the cause and was recognized with multiple awards, including the St. George National Award.

Romero almost loved football as much as her supportive family. Her beloved teams were the Alabama Crimson Tide and the San Francisco 49ers. Organizers say those attending the service should wear clothes that capture the spirit of her favorite football teams and the Relay for Life.