BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carrie Certuche’s groundbreaking journey into aviation could be a movie.

Fittingly, it began with one.

“I was an 80’s kid, so Top Gun came out, and I wanted to be a fighter pilot, actually,” Certuche said.

But Certuche wears glasses — a disqualifier for fighter pilots. Instead, the soft-spoken Texan became an electrician and mechanic — and a good one.

Last December, Certuche became the first-ever woman to join the Kern County Sheriff’s Office flight mechanic team. She was the first woman to graduate from California Aeronautical University’s new aircraft maintenance technician program.

In fact, many places she’s been, she’s been the first woman to work there.

“When I was overseas in the Middle East, I was also the first female to work in the VIP hangar,” Certuche said. “The Emirati military, in that particular hangar, had never worked with a female before, so I had to earn their trust.”

Her career has taken her around the world, with stops in the United Arab Emirates and South Korea and a stint in the U.S. Navy. In just more than a month at KCSO, she’s already earned praise from colleagues like 36-year veteran Adam Valdez.

“Since we’ve had her hired on, she’s been a great asset to the unit,” Valdez, head of the aircraft maintenance team, said.

Certuche hesitates to call herself a trailblazer.

“To me it’s always been what my job is,” Certuche. “I’ve never really thought of myself that way.”

Still, she understands — in a male-dominated field, she’s a maverick.

“Whatever I wanted to do, I pursued those (things),” she said. “It just so happens to fall in this field.”