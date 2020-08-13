Auto dealer Bill Wright Toyota to close later this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the biggest auto dealers in Bakersfield, Bill Wright Toyota says it will close its location on Gasoline Alley Drive later this year and another dealer will take its place.

In WARN letters to the county, the dealer said it will close its dealership at 5100 Gasoline Alley Drive on or about Sept. 28, 2020. It could close within two weeks of that date, the letter stated costing 150 jobs.

The letter states: “The reason for the closing of this dealership location is the sale of the assets of the business operations to another business entity.”

The letter states some current employees could be hired by the new business.

