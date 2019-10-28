Auto Club Famoso Raceway hosts three-day California Hot Rod Reunion

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Auto Club Famoso Raceway held its annual California Hot Rod Reunion this weekend.

The three-day national championship festival celebrates hot rods how the local raceway has become a destination for car lovers worldwide. It featured quarter-mile nostalgia drag racing and the latest in speed parts.

“It’s been a very successful event,” said organizer Greg Sharp. “We do a reception at the DoubleTree Hotel on our Friday night and fire up some cars and we just really enjoy coming back to Bakersfield.”