BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A fire broke out in South Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

It all happened just after 3 a.m. at an auto body shop on Planz road.

The building itself was not on fire, but two cars were burning when fire crews arrived.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

So far there’s no word on how exactly the fire started, but arson crews were brought in to investigate a possible cause.