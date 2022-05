BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shortly after sending out a news release about a missing autistic teen, California City police sent a followup saying he had been found.

Nathan Grande, 17, was last seen in the 21800 block of Mesquite Street, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches, 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.