RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a non-verbal autistic man last seen Tuesday afternoon walking in the area of South China Lake Boulevard and West Dolphin Avenue.

The man, who answers to the name of Sung, was wearing a blue and white striped shirt and dark-colored shorts, police said. He was last seen at 3:33 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.