BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new round of rain falling in Kern County has authorities alerting drivers of potentially dangerous road conditions.

Rain has made roads wet late Monday afternoon, but major roadways remained open.

Caltrans said a portion of SR-166 from 1 mile east of the junction with SR-33 to Old River Road was closed due to flooding.

CHP called for a traffic break at around 5 p.m. because of road conditions at Highway 99 and Interstate 5 junction near Laval Road.

Lockwood Valley Road was closed at Highway 33 Monday afternoon. The closure was to prevent drivers from entering an area of a mudslide.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported multiple collisions, spinouts and traffic hazards in the greater Bakersfield area late Monday afternoon.

Officials said CHP will continue to work to keep roads open during the storm blistering the state with rain. CHP urged drivers to do their part by slowing down, use headlights and leave extra room between vehicles. If a road is flooded, officers say don’t risk driving across, but to turn around instead.

Drivers are asked to delay travel plans if possible.