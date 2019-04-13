Authorities seize hundreds of marijuana plants, thousands in other marijuana products in Rosamond

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Kern County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man, found hundreds of marijuana plants and products, and cash worth nearly $250,000 in Rosamond on Friday.

KCSO deputies and wardens with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife served search warrants at Organic Health Solutions Marijuana Dispensary and another location in the 1300 block of West Rosamond Boulevard.

At the second location, investigators say they found an indoor marijuana grow and marijuana processing structure.

In all the sheriff's office said they seized:

255 pounds of processed marijuana worth an estimated $127,500.

4,952.1 grams of concentrated marijuana worth an estimated $99,042.

295 packages of marijuana edibles worth an estimated $2,950.

$11,711 in cash.

312 marijuana plants

A 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Eduard Petrosyan for maintaining a business for the purposes of sales, illegal sales of marijuana, cultivation and conspiracy.

Petrosyan was booked into the Kern County Jail.