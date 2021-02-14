Authorities call off search for reported missing aircraft in Tehachapi mountains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Weather and high winds have forced Kern County search teams to call off a search Sunday night for a possible downed aircraft last known to be over the Tehachapi mountains.

KCSO said Sunday they and crews from the Kern County Fire Department began searching for a single-engine Piper Malibu in the mountains south of Tehachapi where the aircraft last made contact with air traffic controllers on Saturday evening. The pilot of the aircraft was the only person aboard sheriff’s officials said.

County search teams were sent to an area near Highline and Tehachapi Willow Springs roads at around 6 p.m. Sunday for the search. KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague said the aircraft was not located by search teams Sunday night. Search teams will resume their search in the area sometime early Monday morning.

Ollague said the plane took off from Camarillo Airport sometime Saturday and was headed to its destination at Mammoth Yosemite Airport in Mammoth Lakes. Initially, it was believed the pilot was headed to Mojave.

The pilot’s identity was not immediately known.