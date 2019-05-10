Authorities name woman, 75, killed in Stallion Springs shooting

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — A 75-year-old woman was fatally shot Thursday at a house in which a man who apparently shot himself was also found. 

Andree Julia Calkins was found dead around 8:30 a.m. in the 28000 block of Preakness Drive, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy has been scheduled.

A man found at the residence suffered a critical injury from what deputies said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to Kern Medical Center. No update on his condition was given Friday. 

