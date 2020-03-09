Author visit at CSUB postponed due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An author visit to Cal State Bakersfield this month has been postponed due to the coronavirus, according to the university.

Page Lambert, author of the nonfiction books “In Search of Kinship” and “Shifting Stars,” was set to speak to students on March 26 and read from her works as part of a free creative writing workshop on campus.

The event was supposed to be part of CSUB’s Writer in Residence program.

The university said a new date for the workshop will be announced in the near future.