If you’re afraid to show your face at the Kern County Library because you didn’t return an item and now owe a big fee, there’s some good news for you.

August is Library Amnesty Month and you’ll have a chance to clear your late fees at the county library, by reading, donating or returning the materials you borrowed.

You can donate things like chalk, coloring books, pencils and crayons, trash bags, napkins and paper plates.

You can find out more about the library’s amnesty program at its website.