BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A public auction of the structures and land that once was the East Hills Mall was postponed for a second time on Monday.

Several people showed up last week to bid on the property but the auction was abruptly canceled.

Development partners City Lights LLC and Mark Chris Investments LLC stopped payments on a $7.5 million loan for the project earlier this year.

Another attempt to auction the property is scheduled for May 29 at 10 a.m.