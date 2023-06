BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An ATV rider has died after crashing the three-wheeler into a pole in north Bakersfield, according to witnesses at the scene.

Video footage from the scene shows damage done to the ATV. The crash happened along the riverbed at Riverview Park near Golden State Avenue and the Kern River just after midnight Wednesday.

Witnesses said they saw Bakersfield Police officers putting a tarp over a body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.