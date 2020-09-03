Attorneys recall retired Judge Frank Hoover, who died last week, as a compassionate ‘legend’ and trailblazer in the legal community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Frank Hoover established one of the country’s first drug courts in Kern in the early 1990s, attorneys say, he made a difference in the lives of countless people who otherwise wouldn’t have received the help they needed in kicking their habit.

Hoover, who died last week, opened the eyes of some lawyers to another way of successfully handling those charged with misdemeanor drug crimes than sending them to jail, where the cycle of addiction would often continue. After the judge retired in 2007, he kept a blog where he provided witty and humorous anecdotes from his time on the bench and his thoughts on the legal system.

Attorneys on Thursday shared stories of Hoover and the impact he made on Kern’s legal community.

Defense lawyer H.A. Sala said Hoover was nothing less than a legend.

“He understood the immense power of a judge but never abused that power,” the attorney said. “He was compassionate and respectful toward all who appeared before him.”

“On occasion, he would speak Spanish to Latino witnesses and parties to lessen the anxiety of appearing in court,” Sala said. “He initiated the first drug court in Kern County and saved countless people from the destructive grip of addiction. Judge Hoover was a champion of justice. He will be missed.”

Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang said Hoover understood the power of judicial compassion, especially when it came to drug court.

“He was always able to balance the necessity for punishment and justice with the proper empathy for those broken by addiction,” Kang said. “He will be deeply missed.”

Hoover had a “larger-than-life” personality and was ahead of his time, said defense attorney David A. Torres.

“His system of justice was a unique combination of being firm in rendering a sentence, but at the same time taking into consideration the need for rehabilitation in hopes that the defendant could overcome personal obstacles in the future,” Torres said.

“I enjoyed his intellect and progressive ideals,” he added. “Regrettably, humanity has lost one of its greatest advocates.”

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said, “Judge Hoover leveraged the real threat of punishment to steer defendants into rehabilitation programs, and in so doing helped to break the cycle of addiction for many in our community.”

Tony Lidgett said he wished he had a chance to know Hoover better, and that he appreciated his humor as well as his compassion.

“He was a big guy with a heart to match,” the defense attorney said.

Defense lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey provided the following statement:

“Frank was an amazing human being. I was a young venomous prosecutor full of the tough on crime idiocy of the 80’s. Frank was already 20 years ahead in understanding that our practices created crime and not solutions.

“He tried to help us see that it was moral condemnation and jail as the only tool in the toolbox that drove crime and destroyed families. He was right. Our war on drugs has left nothing but victims and corruption. Mass incarceration even at the misdemeanor level left nothing but unemployment and hopelessness. He told me on one or another of the many cases I over prosecuted that one day I would understand.

“Of course, with youth comes arrogance and the opposite of wisdom. I thought of him as a liberal lunatic, albeit still a good-hearted person. Then one day it happened. I began to see that it was the drugs. I understood as Frank predicted, that if we treated our drug problems instead of staking some false moral claim that everybody deserved punishment, we could help heal the world. No parent wanted to lose a child to drugs, or to watch a child who was an addict and needed drugs, become a criminal.

“We diagnosed addiction and told them you can’t have what you need and it is your fault if you are just born too weak or too bad to get sober. Nobody has a say in their zip-code, genes, or family culture as a child. Some people are born damaged, some people have damage inflicted.

“Frank understood that drugs were a symptom of that damage and most addicts wanted a path to being part of their families and communities again. Frank tried his best to take them there. I will always look at Frank going out on a political limb to try to make a success out of drug court with admiration. He tried to do something the people of Kern County didn’t understand and had been educated against, and he succeeded.

“He returned scores of people to productive crime free lives. Frank had such kindness that he could put up with the anger and lack of compassion of many prosecutors and enforcers, and still welcome them to the compassion he had for their children and loved ones when they went astray. Frank was a good man and a great judge by the measure of his compassion.”