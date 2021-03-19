Attorneys hold press conference regarding multiple lawsuits filed against BPD, KCSO over use of deadly force

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A coalition of lawyers is taking Kern County law enforcement to court.

Several lawsuits are being filed against the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for shootings last year that family members claim were unjustified.

A law firm and civil rights groups specifically named the shootings of Israel Lucas, Graciano Ceballos, Elicio Marez and David Daniel Reyes among others.

Meraz is the only one who survived the shootings.

“It’s an example of systemic inequality we’re not going to allow the people of color to be killed in disproportionate numbers the way they’re killing them,” attorney Humberto Guizar said.

2020 saw a relatively high number of shootings by law enforcement, but Sheriff Donny Youngblood told 17 News several suspects were also more aggressive — either armed or attacking deputies.

Out of nearly two dozen shootings, BPD and KCSO killed 14 suspects.

“Kern County is not above the law,” attorney Stephen King said. “Justice is here on behalf of these families … why don’t the families have a right to begin closure?”

The City of Bakersfield and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they do not comment on pending litigation.