Attorneys announce filing of multiple lawsuits in deadly shootings by BPD, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles-area law firm announced Thursday it is filing multiple lawsuits against the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office in connection with several deadly shootings involving law enforcement that occurred last year.

The firm of Guizar, Henderson & Carrazco said it will hold a press conference Friday morning in front of Kern County Superior Court to discuss the suits.

Cases mentioned by the firm in a news release include the shootings of Israel Lucas, Graciano Ceballos and David Daniel Reyes, in separate incidents, by Kern deputies. Also included was the shooting of Elicio Meraz by Bakersfield police officers.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

