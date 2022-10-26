Attorneys Danay Gonzalez and Daniel Rodriguez speak about the case of a bullied Arvin High student.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like many his age, the 16-year-old boy just wants to fit in.

But with learning disabilities, possibly high-functioning autism, the Arvin High School student has difficulty making friends, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said.

So when another student made what he believed was a friendly offer to cut his hair, the boy agreed. They went to the quad, where a group gathered. Events soon took an ugly turn.

“They turn the clippers over to other people, to other students, and they’re digging into his scalp, and they’re butchering his hair and they’re digging into it, and it hurts,” Rodriguez, founder and president of Rodriguez & Associates, said during an interview Wednesday at his Downtown Bakersfield office.

The boy began crying and asked them to stop while other students filmed and mocked him, the attorney said.

What’s worse, Rodriguez said, is a security guard, instead of stepping in, laughed and joined in the ridicule.

“Who’s setting the tone for all this?” Rodriguez asked.

Retained by the boy’s family, Rodriguez said his office is investigating and plans through a lawsuit to hold responsible both those directly involved and others who failed to protect the student. School districts are legally required to keep students safe.

Here, they didn’t do that, Rodriguez said.

“The bullying happened right under the nose, right in front of the security guard,” he said. “What excuse will they have?”

A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed last week that two employees at the school have been placed on leave after video of the incident circulated on social media and received mention on the Twitter pages of players with the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics.

17 News is not airing the video because the student is a juvenile and his mother requested we not publish it.

Danay Gonzalez, an attorney at Rodriguez & Associates, said Arvin High did not immediately notify the boy’s mother about what had happened. Her sister contacted her and told her about the video.

“When she got to the school they weren’t really giving her answers and, if anything, they were trying to make it seem as if it was the boy’s fault,” Gonzalez said.

Rodriguez said the boy is scared to go back to school.

The attorney said Arvin High administrators should know better.

In August, a student committed suicide and his mother reported he had been bullied and the school failed to stop it, Rodriguez said.

There must be accountability, he said. In the case of the special needs student, that may require some people to lose their jobs, and for the district to pay up.

“What made the security guard think, feel that he could get away with it?” Rodriguez asked. “Do you think maybe it was the environment, the attitude? And where does the attitude come from? From the higher ups?”

“So, if he thought he could get away with it, who was setting the tone for that, for that feeling?” he asked. “It was the school district.”