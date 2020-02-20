Attorney requests criminal charges against Supervisor David Couch, others who challenged residency of candidate Emilio Huerta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law firm of Rodriguez & Associates is requesting a criminal investigation into Supervisor David Couch, among others, for allegedly filing false documents challenging the residency of 4th District supervisor candidate Emilio Huerta.

Attorney Joel Andreesen on Thursday said Couch, attorney Brandon Martin, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre Jr. and Fernando Flores made false filings, and “we have proof they submitted false documents to the court.”

A press conference is being held by the law firm Friday afternoon.

In January, Aguirre filed a petition with the Superior Court to have Huerta’s name taken off the ballot because, Aguirre alleges, Huerta does not live in the district.

The judge who took the writ of mandate under consideration rejected it, saying he could not intervene so close to the primary election.

Huerta has said he lives at a home in the 900 block of Belmont Street — which is within the 4th District — and that he moved there in August 2019. He said he is a roommate of the home’s owner, Ricardo Delgado.

Huerta maintains he does have a separate residence on Oleander Street in Bakersfield, but his primary residence is in Delano.