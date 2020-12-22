Attorney representing family in deadly crash calls for safety measures on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attorney representing the family of a woman killed in a crash on Highway 99 last year says the freeway is dangerous and officials need to do something about it.

Matthew C. Clark of Chain Cohn Stiles represents the family of 65-year-old Kathy Jane McNutt, one of two people killed when the pickup they were traveling in became sandwiched between two big rigs in November 2019. Luther Goleman, 75, was the other victim.

Clark said signage or rumble strips should be put up in the area where the crash happened so drivers are aware they’re entering a construction zone. The attorney is suing Caltrans and the big rig driver who plowed into the pickup.