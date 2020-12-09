Attorneys discuss Craig Harrison lawsuit in Wednesday press conference

Related Content Monsignor Craig Harrison refuses to drop lawsuit against Diocese of Fresno despite threats of retaliation, attorneys say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys representing Monsignor Craig Harrison address what they say are threats against the priest by Bishop Joseph Brennan to drop his lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

Harrison, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, has filed three defamation lawsuits relating to statements made about sexual abuse allegations against him. He filed a suit against the diocese, another against a Catholic monk and the third against organization Roman Catholic Faithful and its founder Stephen Brady.

Authorities in multiple cities investigated and declined to file charges against Harrison after the allegations surfaced in April 2019.