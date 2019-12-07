Attorney General’s Office to issue subpoenas to all dioceses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a press release sent by the Dioceses of Fresno Sunday at 2:15 p.m., the diocese says it was informed this week that the Attorney General’s Office will issue subpoenas to all of the dioceses as part of an ongoing review of their practices and procedures to protect children from abuse.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno says he is committed to “fully cooperating” with the Attorney General’s review to the best of his ability.

Adding, they have provided a “high volume production of material” about the diocese’s policies and procedures that demonstrate their commitment to the law, to the Charter of Protection of children and to Young People promoted by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The diocese says it welcomes the review by the Attorney General’s Office which, it says, can help advance efforts for more transparency and to “…tirelessly pursue and develop all reasonable measure to protect the vulnerable in our midst.”