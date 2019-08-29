Attorney for Msgr. Craig Harrison releases statement regarding Merced investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The attorney representing Msgr. Craig Harrison released a statement Thursday saying he was “happy” to hear Merced police concluded their investigation and that its submission to the District Attorney’s office doesn’t constitute any finding as to whether the allegations against the priest are true.

“We continue to work to clear Msgr. Harrison’s good name, to restore his reputation, and return him as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish,” attorney Kyle J. Humphrey said in a news release. “We welcome this as one more positive step toward restoring Msgr. Harrison to his rightful place in the community.”

Humphrey said it was explained to him by Merced detectives that their agency submits “all such cases” to the district attorney for review “regardless of the lack of merit in such accusations.”

Last month, the Bakersfield Police Department closed an investigation into Harrison and announced it would not seek charges due to insufficient evidence.

Harrison has also been under investigation by Firebaugh police after allegations of misconduct surfaced in April.

Earlier this month, the priest filed a defamation lawsuit against Roman Catholic Faithful, Inc., and its founder, Stephen Brady, alleging they published and distributed “false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous statements including allegations of sexual misconduct … concerning (Harrison).”