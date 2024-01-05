BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a video circulated alleging Bakersfield police used excessive force after pulling a driver over for not wearing a seat belt, the driver’s attorneys said Friday it is obvious this isn’t about a seatbelt, this is about race.

“There’s only one conclusion you can come to when you review this and that is racial profiling. There is no other explanation as to why what happened happened,” said attorney Daniel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said when his client, Donte Heath, was pulled over for not having his seat belt on, New Years Eve, Bakersfield police violated Heath’s rights and used excessive force after he refused to get out the car, leaving him with a broken elbow and a broken rib.

“Wow, you broke my window. … now I’m getting out, I’m getting out,” Heath said during the video of the incident he recorded live on Facebook.

“They break the window, and they pull him out and then they use language like ‘I then escorted him to the ground.’ It was a bogus stop to begin with, the only explanation after you analyze it is what? Racial Profiling,” said Rodriguez.

Yet, BPD Sgt. Andrew Tipton told 17 News on Tuesday it was the proper amount of force needed for an arrest for an infraction.

“To arrest a person who is in a car. Yes. That can be, it may not always be the appropriate response to getting someone out of a car but at times it absolutely can be,” said Tipton.

Rodriguez disagrees.

“There is no reason to order an individual out of the car unless you have specific articulate facts like I spotted some contraband, I saw this, I saw that. That was illegal, nothing,” said Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, multiple officers were involved in the arrest including BPD Officer Michael King and Officer Carlos Hernandez. However, BPD has not released the names of all the officers involved.

“If it was any member of the community who didn’t wear a badge you could be sure their names would be out already but since it’s law enforcement they seem to play by a different set of rules,” said Rodriguez.

Heath plans to sue the City of Bakersfield and Rodriguez said it is disappointing that even with a consent decree in place to address issues such as racial profiling, this has happened.

“Being the optimist that I am I would like to think that they are working to eliminating that but if this case is any indication of their progress, they’ve got a lot more progress ahead,” said Rodriguez.

Since the incident, Rodriguez said Heath has not been charged by the DA’s office with a crime.