Attendance up at annual Trice Harvey blood drive

Before he passed in 2017, Former County Supervisor and State Assemblyman Trice Harvey was committed to saving lives by giving blood- and an annual blood drive is continuing his legacy.

With Type o- blood, Harvey was a universal, and life-long donor. He had donated a total of 26 gallons, and encouraged his friends and family to aspire to do the same.

Harvey was also a member of the Rosedale Highway Lion’s Club for 43 years, that’s why Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Lion’s Club hold the drive in his honor every year, the week of his birthday.

Harvey’s daughter, Dinah Marquez said it couldn’t be at a more perfect time. The blood bank often sees drop in donations over the summer as many donors leave for vacation or have little ones at home during their summer break.

“It’s all about, not just reaching his goal of 26 gallons, but bringing all the numbers up, and drawing attention that in the summer, they really need blood,” said Marquez.

A total of 49 people attended the drive Saturday morning- up from last year’s total of 29 donors.