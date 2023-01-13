BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The video is alarming.

Caught on Ring Camera video, a person approaches a USPS mail carrier, appearing to threaten the carrier as she begs the person to “get away.” It was one of two attacks at knifepoint on mail carriers in Bakersfield Monday night, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The scene of a carrier in peril is becoming all too common.

“Mail carriers, from what they tell us, are very worried about (violence),” postal inspector Matthew Norfleet said. “However, the mail gets delivered every day. So they’re still out there delivering their mail.”

Norfleet confirms both Bakersfield victims escaped unharmed, though some mail carriers aren’t so lucky.

Why are they targets? Often, Norfleet says, it’s because of mail keys.

The small keys allow a carrier — or robber — to open multiple mailboxes along a route. Investigators believe that’s what the attacker may be yelling about in the video.

“That’s the number one target of the robbers in these instances,” Norfleet said. “We believe that robberies are related to mail thefts that happen some weeks later.”

Investigations indicate mail thieves often pay someone to carry out the robbery and get the mail key for them.

“The people that get caught doing the robberies are generally different than the people that get caught trying to steal the mail later,” Norfleet said. “There’s definitely some level of coordination.”

He urges anyone approached to rob a mail carrier, or anyone that witnesses a robbery, to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.