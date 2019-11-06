Attack against 2 officers at Tehachapi prison investigated as attempted homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State corrections officials said they are investigating an attack on two officers Monday at California Correction Institution in Tehachapi as an attempted homicide.

Officials said two inmates attacked officers in a housing unit in its Facility A on Monday, Nov. 4 at around 6:45 p.m.

Other staff used physical force and pepper spray to stop the attck.

The two officers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. They were treated and released.

Officials said a makeshift weapon was found at the scene.

The two inmates were identified as Alfonso Verduzco, 26, and Christian Rodriguez, 24. Officials said the two inmates suffered minor injuries and were moved to another prison.