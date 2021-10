BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a rollover crash on China Grade Loop in northeast Bakersfield on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported at around 2:08 p.m. in the area just south of Gordon’s Ferry bridge near Round Mountain Road. The person was pinned inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.