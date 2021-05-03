Atlas Healthcare opens urgent care facility in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Atlas Healthcare held the grand opening for its new urgent care facility in southwest Bakersfield Monday afternoon.

The facility specializes in pulmonary care and offers radiology and laboratory services, along with free COVID-19 testing. You don’t need insurance for COVID-19 testing, but an identification card is required.

Atlas Healthcare is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at 5531 Business Park S., just off California Avenue and near the Aldi supermarket.