BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Atascadero man died after he was involved in a collision with a semi-truck early Wednesday morning on Highway 99 near Highway 119.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 3:31 a.m.

Officers say the driver of the semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 99 in the slow lane at about 55 mph when a 43-year-old man was driving a Toyota Prius in the same area.

It is not immediately known if the Prius was traveling in the slow lane or stopped on the shoulder, according to CHP. For an unknown reason, the semi-truck struck the rear end of the Prius.

Both vehicles stopped on the right shoulder and the driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.