BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At least two people were injured in a car crash in Downtown Bakersfield early Thursday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. a crash involving two vehicles happened on 24th and F Streets.

The Bakersfield Police Department says those involved sustained minor to moderate injuries and no one was killed.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is available.