BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a major injury crash south of Bakersfield.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. CHP was dispatched for a traffic collision involving at least two vehicles on Adobe Road about 2 miles south of Highway 223. At least one person sustained major injuries, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

We will update this story as we learn more information.