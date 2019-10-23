At least one person severely injured in Highway 99 collision in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says at least one person suffered major injuries in a crash late Tuesday night on Highway 99 in Central Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a collision involving a semi-truck and a box truck in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the transition road to eastbound Highway 58 was reported at 10:50 p.m.

The crash closed the two outside lanes of southbound Highway 99 in the area with traffic beginning to back up. The #1 lane remained open.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

