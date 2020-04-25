At least one person seriously injured in Highway 178 rollover crash near Oswell Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP reports a rollover crash severely injured at least one person Friday evening along Highway 178.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the crash was reported just after 5:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 178 just east of Oswell Street.

It’s unclear what caused the collision, but CHP says the vehicle lost control across the road and rolled over off the right hand side of the roadway. Injuries were described as major.

We will update this story as we learn more information.