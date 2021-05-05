At least one person seriously injured in collision on Hwy. 65 involving 2 big rigs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been seriously injured in a collision involving two big rigs on Highway 65 north of Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 5 a.m., a semi truck overturned and collided with another semi as well as a third vehicle on Highway 65 at Famoso Road. The department said the passenger vehicle caught fire following the collision and that one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

The CHP said Hwy. 65 is currently closed at Famoso Road and is expected to be closed for at least a few hours.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.