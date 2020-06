BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed in a collision Saturday night on Weedpatch Highway just north of Muller Road.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Weedpatch Highway.

Two cars were reportedly involved. A coroner has been called to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.