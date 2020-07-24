At least one person killed in Tehachapi car accident

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a car accident in Tehachapi on Friday morning, according to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Spring Road and Highline Road around 5:15 a.m.

A road closure was put in place beginning at 6:30 a.m. from Highline Road to Oak Creek Road, including Cameron Canyon Road.

17 News has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story.