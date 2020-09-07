At least one person killed in rollover collision on Highway 58 in North Edwards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a rollover collision Sunday afternoon along Highway 58 in North Edwards.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 1:30 p.m. just east of Claymine Road and Highway 58.

One vehicle rolled over landing into the center median and several people were ejected. It’s unclear how many people were traveling inside the vehicle and what caused the collision.

CHP reports two people were taken to hospitals via helicopter for treatment. Eastbound traffic on Highway 58 was closed to allow the helicopter to land and transport the injured, but has since reopened.

