One person dead following crash near Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died following a crash near Alfred Harrell Highway early Monday morning.

According to CHP, a fatal crash happened just after 1 a.m on Alfred Harrell Highway, east of Hart Park.

Officers say a white Acrua RSX was traveling westbound on Alfred Harrell Highway at a high rate of speed when the driver, an unidentified 25-year-old man, failed to negotiate a left turn causing the car to veer off the north road edge and become airborne. The car landed on it’s roof, approximately 12 feet down a dirt embankment, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

CHP believes alcohol is a factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

