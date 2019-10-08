At least one minor among three hospitalized in Kern County due to vaping-related illness, Public Health says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health Director Matt Constantine has confirmed at least one minor was among the three people hospitalized in Kern County due to vaping-related illness.

At Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, Constantine spoke about the outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses across the country, including the 104 cases and two deaths reported in California.

He said vaping products are being marketed toward younger people, especially younger girls.

Eighty percent of vaping-related illnesses involve people under 35, 21 percent between people 18 to 20 and 16 percent are minors, Constantine told the board.

Calling vaping a public health threat, Constantine said he will present a number of options to the board on Nov. 5 to address the issue.