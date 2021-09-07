At least one killed in crash near Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At least one person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the solo crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. on the I-5 just north of Seventh Standard Road. CHP has not released any additional details regarding how the crash happened or how many people were injured. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.