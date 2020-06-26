Person killed in collision on Hwy. 43 near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed after two vehicles collided near McFarland early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Highway 43 near Sherwood Avenue. A BMW was traveling westbound on Sherwood Avenue when the driver failed to yield the right-of-way to a Dodge Ram pickup heading northbound on Highway 43 and collided with the vehicle.

The department said it is still unknown if the driver of the BMW failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection before entering.

The driver of the BMW suffered fatal injuries from the accident while the driver of the Dodge pickup was uninjured, CHP said.