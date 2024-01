BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after being ejected during a solo-vehicle rollover crash northeast of Taft Sunday night, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to the page, the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on northbound Highway 33, just north of Midway, partially ejecting the driver. The crash was reported at 11:33 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.