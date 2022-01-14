One dead on Grapevine following crash, all northbound lanes back open

Grapevine closed Northbound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of the Grapevine were closed for about three hours at Fort Tejon Road due to a deadly crash on the I-5 Friday morning, according to the California Highway.

Around 3:45 a.m. a crash involving two vehicles happened just north of Fort Tejon Road, according to CHP. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Kern Medical for moderate to major injuries.

Northbound traffic over the Grapevine this morning CHP was being turned around at Fort Tejon Road. The southbound lanes remained opened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

