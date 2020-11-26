At least one dead in rollover crash north of Meadows Field Airport: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield CHP officers are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night along Highway 65, north of Meadows Field Airport.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported a little after 10 p.m. just north of James Road along Highway 65.

A vehicle was reported to have crashed, rolling over onto its roof. One person was reported ejected from the vehicle and another person was trapped inside. It’s unclear how many people were injured or killed in the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.