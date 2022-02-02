One dead in crash on Hwy 46 near Wasco, lanes closed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 46 just east of Wasco Wednesday morning prompting closure of Highway 46 east of Root Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:15 a.m. CHP was dispatched to the area of Highway 46 and Root Avenue for reports of a semi-truck and vehicle collision, according to CHP.

Officers learned that a Lexus was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it tried to pass in the westbound lane and collided head-on with a semi-truck carrying hay, according to CHP. The semi-truck then struck two other vehicles spilling a load of hay in the roadway.

After being hit the Lexus caught fire and the driver of that vehicle died at the scene, according to CHP. It is unknown at this time whether the driver died on impact or from the vehicle fire.

It is unknown whether alcohol and drugs were a factor in this crash, according to CHP. No other people were injured during the crash.

Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed east of Root Avenue on Highway 46, according to CHP. Highway 46 is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.