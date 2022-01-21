Man killed in car crash on Norris Road in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Oildale this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 7 a.m. officers were called out to Norris Road west of Airport Drive near Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe for a two-vehicle collision, according to CHP. Officers determined a Honda was driving westbound at a high rate of speed when it struck a truck leaving a business off of Norris Road.

The man driving the Honda was not wearing a seat at the time of the crash, according to CHP. He died at the scene.

The westbound lane on Norris Road between Pegasus Drive/Roberts Lane and Airport Drive will be closed for at least two hours for investigation and clean up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.