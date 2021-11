BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash has left at least one person dead Monday morning on Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway.

Around 7:44 a.m. the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway for a vehicle that crashed into an orchard, according to the CHP incident page. At least one person died at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.