BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people died in a two-vehicle crash on S. Edison Road near Lamont prompting officials to temporarily close north and southbound traffic lanes Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of S. Edison Road and Di Giorgio Road at 5:38 a.m. just east of Lamont. CHP officers momentarily closed Edison Road in both directions, just north of the intersection, while they conduct their investigation.

The coroner is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.